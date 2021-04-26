Disney+ Drops ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Poster Featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson As Captain America

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson just got a major upgrade in the latest poster for Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

On Monday the Disney streaming platform dropped a poster for the spin-off series, which also stars Sebastian Stan, featuring Mackie’s Falcon wielding Captain America’s shield and donning a fresh and patriotic super suit, complete with accents and embellishments reminiscent of Chris Evan’s Captain America. The first character poster for Mackie’s Sam Wilson saw the superhero sporting a suit with a darker motif.

The poster reveal comes just days after The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, which revealed Mackie’s Falcon as the next iteration of the iconic Avenger. However in the season finale, Sam Wilson isn’t the only Captain America as John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) also dons a darker-looking suit.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which also features Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp, is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer. See the new poster below.