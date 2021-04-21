‘Disgraceland’ Creator Delves Into Hollywood With Spinoff Podcast Focused On Dark History Of Stars Including Marilyn Monroe & Bruce Lee

The dark history of Hollywood stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Bruce Lee and Dennis Hopper is the focus of a new ten-part podcast series from Disgraceland creator Jake Brennan.

The podcast creator and host is launching Badlands, with the first season titled Hollywoodland, on May 5.

The show, which will premiere on Amazon Music as part of a deal signed by Brennan and the tech giant, will explore questions such as who really killed Marilyn Monroe and dive into the stories of the likes of River Phoenix, Fatty Arbuckle, George Reeves, Natalie Wood, Lana Turner and John Holmes.

It will be followed later this year by Sportsland, a series looking at the true-crime stories behind famous athletes such as Mike Tyson, O.J. Simpson and Tonya Harding.

Both shows are produced by Jake Brennan Productions.

“Disgraceland has allowed me to dig deep into the most insane stories in music history, but the unhinged history of notorious figures in the spotlight goes way beyond musicians,” said Jake Brennan. “Partnering with Amazon Music on Badlands means more stories about the thrilling lives and dirty deeds of significant figures from Hollywood, sports, and beyond. Ever since starting Disgraceland, this has been something my listeners have asked for; edge-of-your-seat storytelling about figures from beyond the world of music. I’m stoked to be able to deliver.”

Listen to the trailer here.