Discovery+ Sets Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Documentary ‘Recollections May Vary’

Discovery+ is to dissect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell CBS interview in the hour-long special Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary, which debuts in the UK on April 30.

Producer Shearwater has enlisted body language, linguistics, and forensic psychology experts to analyze the couple’s time in the limelight, including the Oprah Winfrey interview last month. The royal couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions will be examined frame by frame.

Clare Laycock, SVP, planning and head of content, lifestyle and entertainment, said it was one of Discovery+’s “most ambitious investigative specials to date.”

Shearwater executive producer Steve Anderson added: “This is a new and different way to dissect the interview of the year. What is revealed by facial expressions, physical gestures and patterns of speech? The answers are fascinating.”

Laycock ordered Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary alongside Charlotte Reid and Romy Page. Anderson and Jeff Anderson are the executive producers.