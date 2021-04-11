DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Will the DGA make history tonight? Should Nomadland director Chloé Zhao or Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell win in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film category, it will rep the second time that the DGA has awarded its top prize to a female director after Kathryn Bigelow for 2008’s The Hurt Locker.

The DGA has largely been a perfect bellwether in regards to who wins Best Director at the Oscars, veering only eight times in its 73-year history. In fact, last year was a miss for the DGA in regards to correlating to the Oscars: While Sam Mendes won the DGA’s top award for 1917 last year, it was Bong Joon Ho who won Best Director at the Academy Awards for Parasite. Previous years when the DGA didn’t line up with the Oscars include 1968 (DGA chose Anthony Harvey for Lion in Winter, Oscars chose Carol Reed for Oliver!), 1972 (DGA – Francis Ford Coppola for The Godfather, Oscars – Bob Fosse for Cabaret), 1985 (DGAs – Steven Spielberg for The Color Purple, Oscars – Sydney Pollack for Out of Africa), 1995 (DGAs- Ron Howard, Apollo 13: Oscars – Mel Gibson, Braveheart), 2000 (DGAs – Ang Lee for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Oscars- Steven Soderbergh for Traffic), 2002 (DGAs- Rob Marshall, Chicago, Oscars – Roman Polanski, The Pianist) and 2012 (DGAs- Ben Affleck, Argo, Oscars – Ang Lee, Life of Pi). As far as Affleck for Argo, Spielberg for The Color Purple and Howard for Apollo 13; AMPAS failed to nominate those filmmakers during their respective years of competition for those movies.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW

The Truffle Hunters

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement Of A First-Time Feature Film Director

Darius Marder

Sound of Metal

(Amazon Studios)

Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

SCOTT FRANK

The Queen’s Gambit

(Netflix)

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

LESLI LINKA GLATTER

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

(Showtime)

Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten

First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

MELINA MATSOUKAS

(Prettybird)

You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation

First Assistant Director: Paul Norman

Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”

(HBO Max)

Associate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Manager: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”

(NBC)

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

THOMAS SCHLAMME

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

(HBO Max)

Unit Production Manager: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bond

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

AMY SCHATZ

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

(HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

SUSANNA FOGEL

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”

(HBO Max)

Unit Production Manager: Bonnie Muñoz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Chris Banks

Outstanding Directorial Achievement In Theatrical Feature Film

Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

(A24)

Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

(Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

David Fincher

Mank

(Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Allen Kupetsky

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

(Searchlight Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

strong>DOCUMENTARY



PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED

My Octopus Teacher

(Netflix)

DAVID FRANCE

Welcome to Chechnya

(HBO Max)

AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS

Boys State

(Apple/A24)

BENJAMIN REE

The Painter and the Thief

(Elevation Pictures)

HONORARY AWARDS

Robert B. Aldrich Award

Betty Thomas

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS



Frank Capra Achievement Award

Brian Frankish

Franklin Schaffner Award

Joyce Thomas