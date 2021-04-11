DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Will the DGA make history tonight? Should Nomadland director Chloé Zhao or Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell win in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film category, it will rep the second time that the DGA has awarded its top prize to a female director after Kathryn Bigelow for 2008’s The Hurt Locker.
The DGA has largely been a perfect bellwether in regards to who wins Best Director at the Oscars, veering only eight times in its 73-year history. In fact, last year was a miss for the DGA in regards to correlating to the Oscars: While Sam Mendes won the DGA’s top award for 1917 last year, it was Bong Joon Ho who won Best Director at the Academy Awards for Parasite. Previous years when the DGA didn’t line up with the Oscars include 1968 (DGA chose Anthony Harvey for Lion in Winter, Oscars chose Carol Reed for Oliver!), 1972 (DGA – Francis Ford Coppola for The Godfather, Oscars – Bob Fosse for Cabaret), 1985 (DGAs – Steven Spielberg for The Color Purple, Oscars – Sydney Pollack for Out of Africa), 1995 (DGAs- Ron Howard, Apollo 13: Oscars – Mel Gibson, Braveheart), 2000 (DGAs – Ang Lee for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Oscars- Steven Soderbergh for Traffic), 2002 (DGAs- Rob Marshall, Chicago, Oscars – Roman Polanski, The Pianist) and 2012 (DGAs- Ben Affleck, Argo, Oscars – Ang Lee, Life of Pi). As far as Affleck for Argo, Spielberg for The Color Purple and Howard for Apollo 13; AMPAS failed to nominate those filmmakers during their respective years of competition for those movies.
We’ll be updating the winners list live, so refresh for updates.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW
The Truffle Hunters
(Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement Of A First-Time Feature Film Director
Darius Marder
Sound of Metal
(Amazon Studios)
Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene
First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
SCOTT FRANK
The Queen’s Gambit
(Netflix)
First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
LESLI LINKA GLATTER
Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
(Showtime)
Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten
First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens
Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
MELINA MATSOUKAS
(Prettybird)
You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation
First Assistant Director: Paul Norman
Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
JOSEPH GUIDRY
Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”
(HBO Max)
Associate Director: Sean Galvin
Lead Stage Manager: Jimmy Chriss
Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”
(NBC)
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
THOMAS SCHLAMME
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
(HBO Max)
Unit Production Manager: Debra James
First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West
Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin
Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bond
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
AMY SCHATZ
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
(HBO)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
SUSANNA FOGEL
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”
(HBO Max)
Unit Production Manager: Bonnie Muñoz
First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson
Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore
Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella
Location Manager: Chris Banks
Outstanding Directorial Achievement In Theatrical Feature Film
Lee Isaac Chung
Minari
(A24)
Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie
First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray
Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick
Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan
Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman
(Focus Features)
Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch
First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador
Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero
Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo
David Fincher
Mank
(Netflix)
Unit Production Manager: Allen Kupetsky
First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin
Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady
Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III
Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7
(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)
Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker
First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy
Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros
Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff
Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
(Searchlight Pictures)
Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan
First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan
strong>DOCUMENTARY
PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED
My Octopus Teacher
(Netflix)
DAVID FRANCE
Welcome to Chechnya
(HBO Max)
AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS
Boys State
(Apple/A24)
BENJAMIN REE
The Painter and the Thief
(Elevation Pictures)
HONORARY AWARDS
Robert B. Aldrich Award
Betty Thomas
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Frank Capra Achievement Award
Brian Frankish
Franklin Schaffner Award
Joyce Thomas
