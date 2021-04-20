Devin Ratray Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film ‘KIMI’ At New Line

EXCLUSIVE: Devin Ratray has joined the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh’s next film, the New Line Max Original feature KIMI, with Zoë Kravitz on board to star. Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil and Jacob Vargas are also on board. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. David Koepp penned the script and will produce with Michael Polaire.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Warner Bros Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio, and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows No Sudden Move, the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros Pictures that features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

Soderbergh’s most recent pic, Let Them All Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.

KIMI reunites Ratray and Soderbergh who worked together on another WarnerMedia project, HBO’s Mosaic starring Sharon Stone. His feature highlights include Hustlers, Blue Ruin and Nebraska. On the TV side, Ratray’s credits include Amazon’s The Tick and NBC’s Chicago Med.

Ratray is repped by Buchwald and 11:11 Entertainment