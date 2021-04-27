Destin Daniel Cretton Attached To Direct Feature Take Of Upcoming WWII Nonfiction Book ‘Facing The Mountain’

EXCLUSIVE: This is a hot package we hear that’s being circulated to studios right now: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to direct a feature adaptation of the upcoming Viking nonfiction book Facing the Mountain by bestselling author Daniel James Brown.

Facing the Mountain follows the Japanese American war heroes of the 442nd Regiment during World War II. The emotionally gripping saga of patriotism highlights the contributions and sacrifices Japanese Americans made for the sake of the nation, in the face of unspeakable persecution and internment at home.

The book comes on the heels of Brown’s The Boys in the Boat, which sold more than 3 million copies stateside since publication, and was printed in 22 countries around the globe. The book remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 150 weeks. The Boys in the Boat is set up at MGM with Smokehouse producing and George Clooney attached to direct.

Cretton recently directed the first Disney MCU Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is set for theatrical release over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6. His feature directing credits include Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy.

Cretton will produce the new project alongside his Short Term 12 and Just Mercy producer Asher Goldstein.

Brown is also the author of The Indifferent Stars Above and Under a Flaming Sky. He has taught writing at Stanford University.

Cretton and Goldstein are repped by Simon Faber of Pangea, WME and attorney Chad Christopher of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher. Brown is repped by WME.