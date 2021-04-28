Desmin Borges & Natasha Lopez Join ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ HBO Series

Desmin Borges (Utopia, You’re the Worst) and Natasha Lopez (Runner Runner) have been cast in supporting roles opposite Rose Leslie and Theo James in The Time Traveler’s Wife, HBO’s drama series based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

Adapted by former Dr. Who head writer and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the intricate love story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

Borges will play Gomez, who is one of Clare’s best friends – and secretly in love with her. Gomez being Gomez, it’s a secret he’s managed to keep from absolutely no one. Truculent, clever, with an often blundering sense of humor, he is also fiercely honorable. Over the years, despite everything, he becomes Henry’s best friend, and his savior many times.

Lopez is Charisse, no nonsense, no filter, and a little neurotic, she is Clare’s closest confidante and her roommate – and also Gomez’s long-suffering girlfriend. When the mysterious Henry arrives on the scene, Charisse is determined to get to the bottom of who he really is. And when Charisse wants to know something, the questions don’t stop.

Moffat, Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin executive produce through their Hartswood Films. The company produces in association with Warner Bros. Television, which has rights to the title. Warner Bros.’ New Line division was behind the 2009 feature adaptation of the book that starred Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. The series is currently in pre-production.

Borges portrayed Edgar Quintero on five seasons of the FX comedy-drama You’re The Worst. He most recently starred on Amazon’s Utopia and recurred on Netflix’s Living With Yourself. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding. Borges is repped by Suskin Management, Gersh & Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Lopez appeared in the 2013 film Runner Runner and recently guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU. She’s repped by The Hybrid Agency.