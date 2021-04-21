Early Nielsen Numbers Show Derek Chauvin Verdict Draws Large Audience Across Six Networks

People react to the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict at George Floyd Square, the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The early “fast national” ratings show heavy viewership of the verdict in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, with more than 18 million viewers across six networks.

The figure are a combined number of viewership of CNN, ABC, Fox News, MSNBC, CBS and HLN (formerly CNN Headline News), and covers roughly the time period from 4:30 PM ET to 6:30 PM ET. The data comes from Nielsen and were released by CNN, but does not include out of home viewing. It is not a complete snapshot, as it does not include NBC, which has been wary of “fast national: numbers, Nielsens first set of viewership measurement.

All of the broadcast and cable networks carried the verdict, which was read shortly after 5 PM ET.

According to the numbers, CNN drew 4.03 million viewers, followed by ABC with 4.0 million, Fox News with 3.4 million, MSNBC with 3.07 million, CBS with 3.02 million and HLN with 825,000.

In the 25-54 demo, CNN topped with 1.46 million, followed by ABC with 980,000, Fox News with 742,000, CBS with 682,000, MSNBC with 652,000 and HLN with 309,000.

In primetime, Fox News led other cable news networks with 2.28 million, followed by 2.12 million for MSNBC and 1.79 million for CNN.