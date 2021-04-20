Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Sets Year-End Theatrical Release

Sony has dated Denzel Washington’s directorial A Journal for Jordan for Dec. 10 in New York and LA with a wide break on Dec. 22.

The film is based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same title, which was published in 2008. Washington directs Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams off a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams. The drama follows 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Jordan), who before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

Pic is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Washington, Jordan and Aaron L. Gilbert. EP is Jason Cloth.

A Journal for Jordan will open on the Wednesday before Christmas Eve Friday. Three other titles are opening on that Wednesday: Warner Bros/HBO Max’s The Matrix 4 , Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man.

United Artists Releasing will have a wide break of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie on Christmas Day with the Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage title Cyrano going exclusive in LA and NYC.