Demi Lovato Comedy ‘Hungry’ & Retooled Rom-Com ‘Someone Out There’ Land Pilot Orders At NBC

NBC’s pilot season has kicked in to gear with two more orders on the comedy side.

The network has handed pilot orders to Demi Lovato’s Hungry and romantic comedy Someone Out There, which was ordered to pilot last year but was rolled due to the pandemic.

Lovato is starring in and exec producing Hungry, a single-cam comedy that follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

It is written and exec produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. It comes from Hazy Mills and SB Projects in association with Universal Television. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produce.

Hungry’s pilot order comes as Lovato’s recent documentary series Dancing with the Devil recently aired on YouTube. The four-parter documented Lovato her eating disorder as well as use of heroin and crack cocaine.

Someone Out There is a single-camera romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Based on Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias, it comes from Forever creator Matt Hubbard and The Good Place writing team Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan. Produced by Universal Television, it is exec produced by Javier Veiga, who created the original series, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former President of Fox Television Studios who was also CEO of Shine Group Americas.

The project originally was ordered to pilot in January 2020 but was rolled to this year after Covid-19 interrupted pilot season. It had been set to star Party Down’s Ryan Hansen and Young & Hungry’s Aimee Carrero but Deadline understands that it will look to recast.

It comes a day after NBC ordered two pilots on the drama side: Getaway, a wedding island disaster thriller exec produced by The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and written y JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland and a bank heist drama exec produced by Julie Plec from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn.

