‘The Witcher’, ‘You’ & ‘Cobra Kai’ Will Return To Netflix In Q4 2021

The Witcher and You – two of Netflix’s biggest dramas – have suffered from Covid-19 delays but there is light at the end of the tunnel for fans.

Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealed on the company’s investor video for its first-quarter financial results that new seasons of both shows will launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

They will be joined by the fourth season of Cobra Kai, the first season produced specifically for Netflix, and feature films Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead,” he said.

The Witcher wrapped production on its second season earlier this month. The show has been in production for over a year and was one of the company’s most high-profile series to be delayed in the UK.

Filming on season two begin in February 2020, but production halted shortly thereafter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduling delays prompted the exit of Thue Rasmussen and the recasting of Basil Eidenbenz in the popular Witcher Eskel role. Production resumed in August 2020, but was halted again in November due to multiple positive Covid-19 cases.

The fantasy epic drama stars Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is showrunner.

The first season launched on December 20, 2019.

You was renewed for a third season in January 2020. The show, which stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, was in production in the Los Angeles in December when the latest Covid shutdown struck, meaning that the production’s return after the Christmas break was delayed later into January.

The second season of You, which was co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti and is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books, launched on December 26, 2019.