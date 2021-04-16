You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Deborah Cox Joins HBO Max Series ‘Station Eleven’ As Recurring

photo: Joan Marcus

EXCLUSIVE: Actress-music artist Deborah Cox has been tapped for a recurring role in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Cox will play Wendy, a musician looking for more in The Traveling Symphony.

Somerville also serves as showrunner. Hiro Murai directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Nate Matteson, Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay will serve as co-EPs. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

Cox toured nationally in the lead role of the musical The Bodyguard. She headlined the BET movie Influence and also appeared in the Lifetime movie V.C. Andrews’ Rub and recurred in the BET comedy series The First Wives Club. Her upcoming seventh studio album is set for release in 2021. Cox is repped by TCA and longtime manager Andy Howard at Shelter .

