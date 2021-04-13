Deals On Oscar Nominated Short ‘The Letter Room’; ‘The Lunchbox’ Producer French Honor; ‘Knots : A Forced Marriage Story’ Distribution – Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Following its Oscar nomination, Elvira Lind’s short film The Letter Room has been racking up the sales. The movie, which stars Oscar Isaac and Alia Shawkat, has sold to France and Germany (ARTE France), Spain (Telefonica), Denmark (TV2), Russia (Shot TV), Poland (New Europe Film Sales), Airlines (JetBlue) as well as an international deal with Kanopy for the educational circuit. Paris and Berlin based Salaud Morisset is handling sales and struck the deals. Pic is currently screening in U.S. theaters through Shorts International and is also streaming via First Look Media’s new VOD service Topic.

This is the first project from married couple Isaac and Lind’s multimedia production company Mad Gene Media. The Letter Room follows an empathetic corrections officer (Oscar Isaac) who finds escape in the deeply personal letters written to an inmate on death row. It played at fests including Telluride and Palm Springs International. Project is is produced by Dutch Tilt Films’ Sofia Sondervan, executive produced by Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire, Elvira Lind, Oscar Isaac and Topic’s Ryan Chanatry and Gena Konstantinakos.

François Morisset, founder and Managing Director of Salaud Morisset, said: “In turbulent times, international audiences crave human stories. The Letter Room addresses our need for empathy and connection in a way that resonates with the challenges we are currently living through. Our distribution partners worldwide have been convinced and captivated by the film’s impressive production value and overall artistic achievement – which distinguish The Letter Room as a short film with true wide audience appeal.”

Guneet Monga, the Indian film producer whose credits include the BAFTA nominated The Lunchbox, is today being bestowed with the prestigious French honor of the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. The prize is the second highest civilian French honor and is being awarded for the producer’s work in world cinema, particularly her Indo-French co-productions including The Lunchbox, Masaan and The Taj Mahal. The critically acclaimed The Lunchbox was the first Indian film to earn a grant from France’s CNC. She picks up the prize today at the Residence of France, New Delhi.

EXCLUSIVE: Global Digital Releasing has acquired director Kate Brewer’s documentary, Knots : A Forced Marriage Story. Pic explores forced and child marriages, which the film reveals are occurring legally across the United States every day. It chronicles the experiences of three forced marriage survivors. The film will be released via The Laemmle both theatrically and on their digital platform on May 7th followed by a wider digital release June 4th.