Deadline’s New Contenders Film Event Adds 45 Nominated Stars And Filmmakers Of Major Movie Awards Hopefuls; Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, Sacha Baron Cohen And More

A sterling final lineup of talent, filmmakers and stars will be participating in Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees virtual event on Saturday. Among nominated actors appearing are Leslie Odom Jr., Riz Ahmed, Paul Raci, Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, Amanda Seyfried, BAFTA nominee Mads Mikkelsen, as well as stars from International Film contender The Man Who Sold His Skin including Monica Bellucci, Yahya, Mahayni and Dea Liane.

Filmmakers include all five directors of the International Film nominees, Kemp Powers, Darius Marder, Garrett Bradley, Tomm Moore, Maite Alberdi, Alexander Nanau, Skye Fitzgerald, Aaron Sorkin, Emerald Fennell, Thomas Vinterberg and many other artisans poised to possibly receive the film industry’s highest honors.

A total of 18 Oscar-nominated films from 11 studios and distributors will be highlighted in Deadline’s first-ever nominees Contenders Film for the movie awards season. The all-day livestreamed event is Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. PT, and comes on the heels of our two-day Contenders Film weekend in phase one of this very unusual pandemic-affected year.

Although we have been doing our popular Contenders Film events for the past decade, this is the first time we will be doing a phase two, where voters from AMPAS, the guilds and BAFTA get to experience close-up conversations with many of the actual nominated stars and filmmakers before casting those final ballots. Because the TV awards season also was virtual last year, we were able to do a nominees edition for that as well and it was a huge success.

Among the studios/distributors participating on Saturday will be Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, Gravitas Ventures, Hulu, Magnolia Pictures and Participant, MTV Documentary Films, Netflix, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Super Ltd and Well Go USA Entertainment. Nominated films being showcased to date, along with their key filmmakers and stars, are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, One Night in Miami, Sound of Metal, Time, Greyhound, Wolfwalkers, Emma, Promising Young Woman, The Mole Agent, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Collective, Hunger Ward, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Another Round, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida? and Better Days.

Moderators include Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Amanda N’Duka, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Dade Hayes, Dino-Ray Ramos, Dominic Patten, host Joe Utichi, Justin Kroll, Todd McCarthy, Tom Grater, Matt Carey and Nancy Tartaglione.

