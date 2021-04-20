DC Young Fly Joins ‘House Party’ Remake From New Line & The SpringHill Company

EXCLUSIVE: DC Young Fly, best known as a cast member of MTV’s long-running improv series, Wild ‘n Out, has been added to the cast of New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company.

He’s joining previously announced stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole in the film, which is being directed by Calmatic, marking his feature directorial debut. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori penned the script.

Reginald Hudlin, who wrote and directed the original film starring hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play, will serve as executive producer alongside Warrington Hudlin as well as Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Richard Brener, Josh Mack, and Victoria Palmeri will oversee production for the studio.

DC Young Fly, who got his start by creating videos and roasts on Vine, was most recently be seen playing musician Sly Stone on season two of BET’s American Soul. Other credits include How High 2 for MTV, Universal’s Almost Christmas, FOX’s comedy series REL, and Grown-ish on Freeform. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Fox Rothschild.