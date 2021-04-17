‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Star Dominic Purcell Walking Away, But Burns A Few Bridges As He Departs

Actor Dominic Purcell is “walking away” from his role as Mick Rory, aka Heatwave, on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. But true to his character’s temperament, he left a fiery message in his wake.

In his first post on Instagram announcing his departure (see below), Purcell noted, “The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.” He ended the post with a call for actors to “him me up on DM” to discuss what he termed “Fake (c-words).”

Apparently cooling down later, he deleted the original post and amended it with a different ending. “Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is heading into its sixth season on May 2. It was renewed for a seventh season in February. Purcell originally said a few days after that deal was announced that he would be leaving at the end of Season 7 when his contract was up. He claimed no intention of leaving the show before then, but that post has since been deleted.