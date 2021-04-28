You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
DC FanDome Event Sets Date For 2021 Edition

DC FanDome

There will be a second edition of DC FanDome after its successful launch last August, with DC Comics and Warner Bros saying Wednesday that DC FanDome: A Global Experience is set for October 16.

The first edition came after much of the entertainment industry’s in-person events were shuttered over the past year because of the pandemic. That included Comic-Con in San Diego, a vital stop for comic and genre fare.

August’s event, livestreamed and available to the public, featured eight hours of panels, previews and more spanning DC’s film, TV and comics universe that were available for streaming over a 24-hour period. Highlights included Zack Snyder discussing his Justice League director’s cut, Robert Pattinson’s debut as Batman, and sneak previews of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984.

Jason Isaacs, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Rooker, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Will Arnett and Aisha Tyler were also among the names taking part.

Organizers said the 2020 event garnered more than 22 million views overall and reached 220 countries and territories.

