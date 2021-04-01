Daytime Emmys: CBS & NATAS Ink Two-Year Broadcast Deal For Awards Show

And the Daytime Emmys go to … CBS. The network and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said today that they have inked a two-year deal for CBS to air the awards show.

With CBS also set to television the Primetime Emmys this year, it will mark the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both trophy shows in the same year. CBS, which will televise this year’s Daytime Emmys for a 15th time — more than any other network — most recently aired both in 2005.

NATAS

The net and NATAS said additional information about the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast, set for June 25, will be announced in the coming months.

The 2021 Daytime Emmys is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, which produced the ceremony from 2009-11 and again last year. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers for NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director for ATI.

CBS also aired the 2020 Daytime Emmys, which were handed out virtually after the in-person ceremony was scrapped as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The then-co-hosts of The Talk — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — hosted the ceremony.

Before the Daytime Emmys’ return to CBS last year, the ceremony had been streaming on online platforms since 2015, when it aired on Pop TV.

NATAS and the Television Academy said in November that the children’s programming categories are moving from the Primetime ceremony to the Daytime Emmys for 2021.