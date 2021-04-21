‘Days Of Our Lives’: NBC In Talks For Season 57 Of Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives‘ renewals over the past several years have contained as much drama as the daytime staple itself. This year is not an exception.

Deadline has been monitoring the situation for several weeks. Negotiations between NBC and Sony Pictures Television have been ongoing. The two sides are not commenting but, according to sources, there hasn’t been any cause for alarm and insiders have been optimistic that Days of Our Lives will be renewed for a record 57th season.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. In anticipation of a renewal, the producers have been making if-come deals with key cast members in the past few weeks — another indication that the intention is for the long-running soap to continue.

Renewal negotiations for Days of Our Lives have taken months in each of the past couple of years, which again is the case in 2021. It often has come down to distributor Sony Pictures TV finding ways to adjust the show’s business model, including international sales, so it can continue to make the show without going in the red. Because of Days of Our Lives‘ age and declining linear ratings in all day parts, including daytime, the show no longer is profitable for Sony TV, but there has been a commitment by the studio and the network to find a way to keep the show on the air.

As reported online over the weekend and confirmed this morning by TVLine, production on Season 56 wrapped April 16, with the show going on hiatus while awaiting word on renewal. That is not unusual for Days, which tapes well in advance. It allowed the show to remain in originals throughout the coronavirus-related production shutdown last year.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives airs nationally on NBC in the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Season 56 marked the departures of Kristian Alfonso, Greg Vaughan and Victoria Konefal and the return of Alison Sweeney.

