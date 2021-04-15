‘Day Shift’: Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Snoop Dogg & More Board Netflix Vampire Hunter Movie

Meagan Good (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Prodigal Son), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder, Home Economics), Scott Adkins (Debt Collectors, Ip Man 4: The Finale), Eric Lange (Perry Mason, Antebellum), Zion Broadnax (Sydney to the Max), and Snoop Dogg (Dolemite Is My Name, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) have been added to the cast of Day Shift, the Netflix film which will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry.

The new additions are joining previously announced stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee.

Written by Tyler Tice with current revisions by Shay Hatten, the pic follows Foxx as a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

John Wick franchise helmer Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz are producing the pic for 87Eleven Entertainment with Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx, his producing partner Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter will serve as executive producers.

Meagan is repped by Atlas Artists, Gersh, and Morris Yorn Barnes; Souza by Wishlab Inc, CAA, and Gang Tyre; Snoop by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine; Broadnax by AEFH and Moxie Artists.