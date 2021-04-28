Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films Strikes Partnership With Industrial Media

Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films, the company behind feature docs including John Lewis: Good Trouble and The Way I See It, has partnered with Industrial Media.

Porter has struck an overall deal with the Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman-run firm, which is the umbrella group behind The Intellectual Property Corporation, Sharp Entertainment, B17 Entertainment, and 19 Entertainment.

It is similar to the deal that Industrial Media did last year with R.J. Cutler’s This Machine, which is behind Apple TV+’s Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and Showtime’s Belushi.

Porter will continue to develop and produce non-scripted projects for film and television with Industrial Media’s backing. Trilogy Film’s upcoming slate includes an untitled mental health series for Apple TV+, which is executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

Courtesy of Dawn Porter

The two-time Sundance film festival director (left) got her start with her feature directorial debut in 2013 with Gideon’s Army, which premiered on HBO, and other projects include Trapped, which explores laws regulating abortion clinics in the South, National Geographic’s upcoming feature Red Summer, PBS’ Spies of Mississippi and Discovery Channel’s Rise: The Promise of My Brother’s Keeper. She also directed Netflix’s 2018 four-part series Bobby Kennedy for President and Lifetime’s recent special Women Making History featuring an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Porter said, “I could not be more thrilled to join the team at Industrial Media. Over the years, my excitement about the potential artistic and social impact of documentary film has only grown. We are living in a time of questioning, and there is not only opportunity but also a need to tell beautiful and engaging stories to help us all understand the world we are living in. Partnering with Industrial enables my company to grow and expand so that I can take on so many more projects while giving each the necessary attention. Eli and Aaron have assembled a stellar team of first-rate professionals and I’m proud to join them.”

“After years of admiring the quality and character of her work, we are honored to officially partner with Dawn Porter. She is a gifted filmmaker and a prolific producer with a passion for stories that are as engaging as they are meaningful. We are thrilled and grateful that Dawn saw fit to select Industrial Media as her home studio to support her ambitious plans. We look forward to working closely with Dawn and the entire Trilogy Films team,” added Industrial’s CEO Eli Holzman and President Aaron Saidman.

Porter is represented by ICM Partners.