‘David Makes Man’: OWN Sets Season 2 Premiere Date; Trailer Teases Time-Skip, Kwame Patterson’s David

OWN has unveiled the premiere date and trailer for the second season of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man.

Set to premiere on OWN on June 22 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, David Makes Man‘s sophomore season finds David (Kwame Patterson) in his 30s, a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.

The series also features series regulars Arlen Escarpeta Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams. McCraney serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy also executive produce under their production banner Page Fright. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films are also executive producers.

The trailer gives David Makes Man fans their first glimpse at Patterson’s David and teases what the drama’s protagonist must come to terms with – from unstoppable change and growth to unforgettable and formative experiences. See it above.