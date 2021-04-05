David Del Rio, Chris Elliott, Ray Ford & Leonardo Nam Join Rebecca Rittenhouse In ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’

EXCLUSIVE: David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek), Ray Ford (Don’t Trust the B— in Apt. 23) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld) are set as series regulars opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in ABC comedy pilot Maggie, based on Tim Curcio’s short film. The project hails from Family Guy and Life in Pieces writer Maggie Mull, daughter of Clue actor Martin Mull, and Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler. 20th Television produces.

Written by Mull and Adler, the single-camera comedy follows a young woman (Rittenhouse) who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.

Del Rio will play Ben. A gregarious guy, Ben has a heightened energy and is enlivened by new experiences and people. In this way, he’s Maggie’s opposite, but like Maggie, he has a romantic side that he tries to hide behind a sometimes overly confident veneer.

Elliott plays Jack, Maggie’s dad. Jack is a throwback to the loving-but-unavailable dads of John Hughes movies. His mantra is to smile and nod and not get too involved in any emotional drama…until he shocks everyone by delivering the heartfelt speech at the end of the day.

Ford is Angel, Maggie’s Psychic since she was in the 7th grade. He is her mentor and true friend. Snarky and sarcastic, a little eccentric, often inappropriate, and always very dramatic.

Nam portrays Dave, Amy’s husband. Dave is a cheerfully clueless guy whose goal in life is to “enjoy enjoying things.” In the end, this artist and free spirit just wants everyone to get along and feel good!

Mull and Adler executive produce with Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Del Rio recently starred as Mateo Garcia in ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty. On the film side, he can also be seen in James Gunn’s The Belko Experiment. Credits also include a supporting role in Universal’s Pitch Perfect, the indie Dead Drop opposite Cole Hauser, and Nickelodeon’s The Troop, on which he starred for three seasons. Del Rio is repped by CESD Talent and Atlas.

Elliott is coming off a SAG Award win last night for Schitt’s Creek, which landed the best ensemble in a comedy series trophy. Elliott played Roland Schitt on the series, which swept the comedy series categories at the Emmys, and took home multiple Golden Globes earlier this year. Elliott is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment.

Ford was a series regular on ABC’s Don’t Trust the B— in Apt. 23, and also recurred on Fresh Off the Boat and Grey’s Anatomy. He made his big screen debut in Rodney Evans’ film Brother To Brother, which won the Sundance Special Jury Prize. Ray is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa and Rectangle Entertainment

Nam most recently reprised his fan-favorite role as Felix Lutz for season three of HBO’s Westworld. Additionally, Nam is recurring throughout Season 4 of CBS’ MacGyver, and can also be seen in the final season of the Duplass brothers’ HBO’s fantasy-dramedy anthology series Room 104. On the film front, Nam stars in the recently released indie drama Phobias. Nam is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.