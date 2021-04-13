David Beckham Confirms He’s Developing A Series About His Life After Being Inspired By ‘The Last Dance’

David Beckham has confirmed that his production company Studio 99 is developing an intimate series about his life inside and outside of soccer after he was inspired by hit sports documentaries including The Last Dance.

Speaking at the virtual MipTV, the former England captain and Inter Miami founder said he wants to tell his life story in a way “no one has ever heard it before” and is currently pulling together a team to work on the show.

Interviewed by Fulwell 73 partner and The Late Late Show With James Corden executive producer Ben Winston, Beckham was not asked about reports that the series will end up on Netflix. Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

“Now is the right time to tell it,” Beckham said, reflecting on his business ventures, including establishing Inter Miami. “There are so many different chapters that have gone on in my career. The upsides, the downsides, the children, the family, there are so many layers of it.

“We’re just putting the team together now. We’ve not decided on a director yet. I want to surround myself with people that are going to help tell the story. There are so many people that are going to help tell this story in a way that no one has ever heard it before.”

Beckham was glowing in his praise of The Last Dance, which was a co-production between ESPN Films and Netflix, and told Michael Jordan’s story. He also namechecked Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which is made by Winston’s Fulwell.

He was speaking on the day that Disney+ confirmed Studio 99 is partnering with Warner Bros-backed Twenty Twenty to make Beckham-fronted soccer mentoring show Save Our Squad. “This show is about giving back,” the former Manchester United star said. “It’s going to be an incredible experience for me and hopefully our kids.”

Also on Studio 99’s slate is A Whole New Ball Game, a BBC series charting the contemporary history of the Premier League, and World War Shoe, a documentary mini-series revealing the untold story behind sports brands Adidas and Puma. It’s also working on an All Or Nothing-style series on Inter Miami, titled Inside Inter Miami.

Beckham said he was inspired to set up Studio 99 after seeing the success of Fulwell and SpringHill Entertainment, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “I wanted to make content… but be in control of that content,” he explained.