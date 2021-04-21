David Attenborough’s ‘The Year Earth Changed’ Special Tops Apple TV+’s Unscripted Viewership Charts In Debut

Launched in time for tomorrow’s Earth Day, Apple’s The Year Earth Changed documentary special, narrated by David Attenborough, has premiered as the #1 unscripted program on the platform.

The Year Earth Changed, which debuted on April 16, is the most viewed documentary/docuseries currently on Apple TV+ in the U.S., ahead of such high-profile titles as The Oprah Conversation, Beastie Boys Story, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You and Boys State. The special also is topping unscripted viewing globally, with the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Russia, India, France, Brazil, Mexico and Japan as standout territories.

Premiering on Apple TV+ in more than 100 countries, The Year Earth Changed is a timely documentary special that takes a new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of it. From hearing birdsong in deserted cities, to witnessing whales communicating in new ways, to encountering capybaras in South American suburbs, people all over the world have had the chance to engage with nature like never before. In the one-hour special, viewers will witness how changes in human behavior — reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature.

“The Year Earth Changed has inspired audiences globally with its story of hope,” said Apple’s Creative Director, Europe Jay Hunt. “David Attenborough’s account of clearer skies, cleaner water and animals flourishing has reminded people worldwide that this year on Earth Day nature’s making a comeback.”

The special is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, directed by Tom Beard, and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper.