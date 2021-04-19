‘Dave’: FX Sets Season Two Premiere Date; Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X Among Guest Stars Set To Appear In Comedy

Dave Burd’s record-breaking FX comedy Dave returns for seconds this summer and will feature a slate of notable guest stars ranging from Lil Nas X to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Dave season two will premiere on FX Wednesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere will include the first two episodes with new episodes available each subsequent week.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

The series stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

Set to appear this upcoming season as guest stars are CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart and more.

Burd recently spoke to Deadline about what’s in store for Dave season two, the process of writing new episode amid the pandemic and more:

“Without a shadow of a doubt, season two is going to shit on season one. The writing process was unfortunately a Zoom one and it was harder because the writers room is so fun for me, that feels like a bunch of people hanging out who are funny and it’s another joy of this whole thing. Having that joy reduced to reduced to [Zoom] was kind of annoying but it was still great. Every show gets better with time, for the most part, last season I lacked certainty with what we were doing half the time, I was praying that I was making the show I wanted to make and I did it, but now I’m honing in more and more and have more of an idea of what I want and I think we have a really good plan in place from a script perspective this season.

Dave, not unlike the Dave talking to you, is trying to finish an album and it’s psychological chaos. I haven’t put out an album since 2015 and that’s not because I don’t try hard, it’s just a challenge and I put a lot of pressure on myself. My character in the show is going through that journey of putting an album out and keep his personal life afloat.

It’s more psychological and interpersonal and I feel this season really ties together.”

Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, Dave surpassed Donald Glover’s Atlanta as FX Networks’ highest ranked comedy series ever. Burd and Jeff executive produce along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.