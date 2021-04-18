Dave Grohl’s ‘From Cradle To Stage’ Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+, First-Look Promo

Paramount+ has set Thursday, May 6 for the premiere of From Cradle To Stage, a six-part series from Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, inspired by her critically-acclaimed book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

The Live Nation Productions series is a dynamic personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms, and will feature famous performers along with their mothers including Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Geddy Lee, Tom Morello, Dan Reynolds and Pharrell Williams.

Paramount+ also released a first-look promo (above) which airs during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards today on CBS and Paramount+.

Honest, humorous and emotional, each episode features a famous performer and their mother, alongside Dave and Virginia, as they take an impassioned journey home and explore each artists’ upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to survive the turbulence of success.

Episode roll-out includes:

● May 6: Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds

● May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

● May 20: Miranda and Bev Lambert

● May 27: Brandi and Teresa Carlile

● June 3: Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

● June 10: Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” said Grohl. “Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Dave, Virginia, Live Nation, Silva Artist Management and Endeavor Content to deliver this amazing series to our Paramount+ audience exclusively,“ said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “This series, based on Virginia Grohl’s acclaimed book, offers a rare look at the intimate and inspiring moments between some of the world’s biggest performers and their moms – just in time for Mother’s Day.”

From Cradle to Stage is produced by Live Nation Productions, in association with Endeavor Content. The series is executive produced by Dave Grohl and Virginia Hanlon Grohl, Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones), John Ramsay (Sonic Highways), Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, Ryan Kroft, and Damian Vaca.

“Live Nation is proud to collaborate with Virginia and Dave on this moving tribute featuring great talent and the women who raised them,” said Rapino, CEO of Live Nation. “We have the privilege of working with these incredible artists to bring their music to the stage and now Live Nation Productions has the honor of bringing their stories to the screen.”