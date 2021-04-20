Dave Chappelle To Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast With Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey & Luminary

Dave Chappelle is getting into the podcast business.

The comedian has teamed with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey for a salon style show The Midnight Miracle.

The series was recorded during Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp in The Shack — a mechanic’s garage retrofitted as a clubhouse. The series will feature conversations punctuated with sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, a musical soundtrack and guest interviews.

It will launch over the coming weeks on Luminary – the first show announced as part of Luminary’s new channel on Apple Podcasts, which will launch in May after Apple launched in-app subscription service.

Kweli, Bey, and Chappelle edited more than 100 hours of recorded content to make The Midnight Miracle in partnership with Jamie Schefman and Noah Gersh of SALT.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be,” said Chappelle.

“The Midnight Miracle pushes the boundaries of podcasting, creating an audio experience listeners have never heard before. It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world,” said Simon Sutton, Luminary CEO.