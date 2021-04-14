Eros STX Picks Up AGC Studios & CAA Media Finance’s Dave Bautista Sci-Fi Movie ‘Universe’s Most Wanted’

Eros STX has taken United States, UK and India rights to AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance’s Universe’s Most Wanted. The picture puts Eros STX back in business with their My Spy star Dave Bautista, a title which was sold to Amazon Prime during the pandemic and did such notable business, that a sequel is already in the works on that pic as we first reported.

Universe’s Most Wanted will be directed and produced by Rampage and San Andreas filmmaker Brad Peyton via his production label ASAP Entertainment.

In Universe’s Most Wanted, written by F. Scott Frazier (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) and Jimmy Loweree, a small town gets a big surprise when a spaceship carrying the universe’s most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff and his son become heroes when they find themselves helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world. The movie is currently in pre-production for a planned July Melbourne, Australia shoot.

Related Story Eros STX & Amazon Prime Video Strike Lucrative Movie Deal For Nordic Countries

ASAP’s Jeff Fierson will also produce. Bautista will also produce through his Dream Bros Entertainment, along with the company’s Jonathan Meisner. The film will also be produced by AGC Studios’ Chairman Stuart Ford. AGC’s Miguel Palos Jr. and Linda McDonough are executive producing alongside Carsten Lorenz.

STX Films Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson said, “It’s a thrill to be working with old and new friends on this movie. After successfully collaborating with Dave Bautista on My Spy and with AGC on our upcoming comedy Queenpins, it’s great to be back in business with these frequent collaborators. And we’re enormously excited to be working with Brad Peyton, whose proven talent for creating action-packed, fun adventures with plenty of comedy will make this movie a must-see event.”

Ford added, “We’re thrilled at STX’s passion for Universe’s Most Wanted and look forward to working alongside Adam, Sam, and the team as we move towards production and hopefully enable Brad and the team to make an exciting movie.”

“When I first read Scott and Jimmy’s script, I was sold, as it’s the exact type of big, fun sci-fi tentpole I’ve been looking to do,” said Peyton. “What struck me the most was how much heart it had and how much nostalgia it triggered. It reminds me of the great Amblin movies of my childhood. Dave agreeing to play the lead was the icing on the cake.”

“Brad and I are so excited to be working with such a phenomenal team, from our producing partners Dave and Jonathan, who have been creatively in lock step with us since the beginning, to Stuart and the team at AGC who did such a phenomenal job selling the movie, assembling the financing and preparing for principal photography,” said Fierson. “Now to be reuniting with Adam Fogelson and Sam Brown at STX, it really is a ‘dream team’ of partners with whom we are making this movie.”

Rights were acquired from AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance. CAA represents Peyton and Bautista.

Roadshow Films and McMahon International will provide local production services, with Roadshow also distributing the film in Australia and New Zealand. The production is supported by Film Victoria.