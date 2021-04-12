Dating Format ‘The Mask Of Love’ Hosted By ‘Ugly Betty’s Angélica Vale Lands At Estrella TV

EXCLUSIVE: The dating genre continues to be one of the hottest genres in unscripted television and there’s a new format on the market: Spanish-language series La Máscara Del Amor (The Mask of Love).

The original series, which is hosted by Angélica Vale, star of the Mexican adaptation of Ugly Betty, who also briefly appeared in the ABC version, has been greenlit by Estrella TV.

The series, which is currently in production at Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, has been handed a 44-episode order. It is centered on a single man or woman being wooed through games and challenges by five masked suitors. The contestants move through the challenges with Vale serving as both host and confidante. At the end, it is ultimately up to the main contestant to decide between love or the cash prize at the end of each episode.

It is scheduled to air on May 27 on the Spanish-language broadcaster. It is produced by Estrella Media and Alton River Media, the company which makes MasterChef in the Dominican Republic.

“I’m excited to join the EstrellaTV team in hosting this unique and fun dating show La Máscara Del Amor,” said Vale. “Many of my single friends say how hard it is to meet someone. This series is a new twist on how people make personal love connections beyond typical first date pleasantries. On this show, our contestants will have the opportunity to participate in games and situations that allow them to get to know someone before seeing who is behind the mask. I’m excited to host this unique show and hopefully help these singles make a real love connection.”

“Angélica is a natural fit for this unique role, as it’s a hybrid of hosting and being the fairy godmother to an entertaining group of singles looking for love,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Programming, Estrella Media. “Our audience looks to us to be entertained, and we love this series because it delivers a unique and fun alternative to the challenge of meeting your true love. We think the audience will love it, and judging from the contestants, we are already rooting for love to happen on this show.”