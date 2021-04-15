‘Das Boot’ Executive Producer Moritz Polter Sets Up Shop With ITV Studios

Moritz Polter, the executive producer behind Sky’s German series Das Boot and Netflix’s Freud, is setting up a production label with ITV Studios in Germany.

Polter joins from Bavaria Fiction, where he was executive producer for international television series. He will unveil the name of his production outfit later this year and will report to London-based Lisa Perrin, ITV Studios’ managing director of international production.

Prior to Bavaria Fiction, Polter spent nine years at Tandem Productions, rising to vice president of production. He oversaw shows including Crossing Lines, starring Donald Sutherland and William Fichtner, and Spotless, a Canal+ Création Originale series.

Perrin said: “We have long been aware of the scope for high quality European drama to find international success, but currently the opportunity is at a record high. Increasingly, well-produced German drama series are proving themselves to have global resonance and several of the most successful have been brought to screen by Moritz Polter.”

Polter added: “I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to create my own label among such an illustrious Group. ITV Studios is a great partner which is looking for the same thing I am looking for: Bringing together exceptional talent behind and in front of the camera to create exciting, thought provoking and entertaining programmes.”

Das Boot is currently in post-production on its third season for Sky.