Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer In Starz’s Julia Roberts-Sean Penn Watergate Series ‘Gaslit’

Dan Stevens is set to join Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit in which he will play former White House counsel John Dean, sources tell Deadline. UCP is producing the series, which Matt Ross is directing and exec producing while Robbie Pickering is showrunner.

Stevens replaces Armie Hammer, who fell off the show in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Starz had no comment.

Based on the Slate podcast Slow Burn and the series’ modern take on Watergate, Gaslit focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who eventually would bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.

Sam Esmail and his Esmail Corp colleague Chad Hamilton will exec produce alongside Pickering, Ross, Roberts via her Red Om Films banner, and Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin. Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres are co-exec producers. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, will consult on the project.

Stevens most recently was seen in the German film I Am Your Man as well as Blithe Spirit. Last year, he earned rave reviews as Alexander Lemtov in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He also recently attached himself to Amazon’s Solos.

He is repped by CAA and Julian Belfrage Associates.