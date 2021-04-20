Dakota Johnson Set To Star In Netflix & MRC Film’s Jane Austen Update ‘Persuasion’

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson will star in Netflix and MRC Film’s modern retelling of Jane Austin’s Persuasion.

Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations last year in Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directing debut.

In this version of Persuasion, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities, living with her snobby family who are on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she once sent away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow adapted the Austin novel. Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing. EPs are Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable, David Fliegel.

Johnson recently starred in the drama Our Friend and next will be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s Am I OK? The Fifty Shades trilogy she starred in amassed $1.3 billion at the global box office. Johnson is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Cracknell is with United Agents in the UK and UTA.

Cantillon’s romance-focused MRC Film label also is in development on features including the adaptation of 28 Summers, based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; Photos of You, based on Tammy Robinson’s novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin’s Rosie’s Travelling Tea Shop, from writer Monisha Dadlani.

MRC Film recently announced The Mothership starring Halle Berry, also with Netflix.