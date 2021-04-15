‘The Story Of Late Night’ Producer Cream Productions Launches Podcast Arm, Sets ‘My Pop’s Culture’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s upcoming docuseries The Story of Late Night, has launched a podcast division.

This comes ahead of the launch of Behind the Desk: The Story of Late Night, a companion podcast produced in association with CNN Audio. The podcast will launch April 22 ahead of the show airing on May 2.

Cream is developing a slate of non-fiction series featuring original stories as well as TV spinoffs. Its first show is My Pop’s Culture, a ten-part series that bridges the wide pop-culture gap between the Gen-X and Millennial generations.

The series, which is hosted by father Marshall Kaplan and son Ben, sees the pair delve into a variety of topics and is recorded in Marshall Kaplan’s basement, home to thousands of pop-culture relics from his past.

Carol Burnett, Carol Baskin, Trixie Mattel, Gilbert Gottfried are among the guests. It is set to be released later this summer and is exec produced by James Farr and Johnny Kalangis with production support from Wafa Ktaech and Chris Cobain of The Wilders.

“Penetrating the podcast landscape is a natural progression for Cream, allowing us to broaden our expertise in premium documentary; delve deeper with companion podcast series; and test and explore new content,” said David Brady, CEO of Cream Productions. “On the heels of Behind the Desk: The Story of Late Night, My Pop’s Culture promises to be a laugh-out-loud experience bolstered by podcasting’s non-traditional, non-linear format.”