Craig Sweeny Re-Ups Overall Deal At CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Limitless and The Code creator Craig Sweeny has signed a new three-year overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, Sweeny will continue to develop new projects and work on existing series for the studio.

Sweeny has been at CBS Studios for most of his career – he landed his first staff writer job on the studio’s USA drama The 4400 17 years ago and has been under back-to-back overall deals for more than a decade.

From The 4400, Sweeny segued to CBS Studios’ procedural Medium, on which he worked for six years, the last three as co-head writer with Robert Doherty under creator/showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron. After Sweeny did a stint as executive producer/showrunner on the USA/CBS Studios drama Common Law, he joined Doherty’s CBS/CBS Studios series Elementary. He spent five years on the Sherlock Holmes procedural, most of them as executive producer.

Sweeny went on to create and executive produce two series for CBS Studios, Limitless and The Code, both for CBS. He also did a stint as a consulting producer on the studio’s Star Trek: Discovery. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.