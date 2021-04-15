Craig Piligian To Head Lionsgate’s Unscripted Division, Renews Deal With Pilgrim Media Group

Pilgrim Media Group’s Craig Piligian has re-upped his deal with Lionsgate, expanding his purview to oversee the studio’s unscripted division. Piligian will continue as CEO of Pilgrim Media Group. Under the new deal, he also has also been elevated to Chair of Pilgrim Media Group.

In his new role, Piligian will be responsible for overseeing Lionsgate’s unscripted television business, developing new nonfiction series and managing the Company’s partnerships with unscripted television producers.

Lionsgate’s unscripted television roster includes House of Ho on HBO Max, Selling Sunset and Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up on Netflix and De Viaje con Los Derbez on Pantaya.

Alice Dickens-Koblin, who stepped in from Starz to ramp up Lionsgate’s unscripted business, will continue her role as Starz SVP and Head of Unscripted Television for the global premium streaming service. She will also continue to lead Lionsgate’s 1619 Project unscripted content based on materials from the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, including the recently announced documentary series for Hulu to which Oprah Winfrey, The New York Times and Roger Ross Williams are attached.

