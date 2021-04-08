Courtney Thomasma Named GM Of AMC+, Blake Callaway To Oversee BBC America & Matt Graham Given Sundance Now Oversight As Part Of Exec Shuffle

AMC Networks is shuffling its pack.

The company has named BBC America exec director Courtney Thomasma as general manager of its streaming service AMC+, with Blake Callaway now taking over responsibilities for the Killing Eve broadcaster and Acorn TV boss Matt Graham being given oversight of Sundance Now.

The move gives the company its first real boss of AMC+ with Thomasma working under Miguel Penella, AMC Networks’ President of SVOD. There are no departures as a result of the moves.

Callaway, who is executive director of the IFC and SundanceTV television networks, becomes general manager of BBC America. He will continue to report to AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll. Graham, general manager of Acorn TV will also become general manager of Sundance Now and will continue to report to Penella.

“Courtney, Matt and Blake are accomplished leaders who have all made meaningful contributions to the success of our company, particularly through their dynamic oversight of many of our most important brands and businesses,” Carroll said. “We are pleased to recognize their contributions with these expanded roles, as we continue to reorient our company around our targeted streaming services and delivering our high-quality original content to viewers on an expanding array of platforms.”