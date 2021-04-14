Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ & ‘Mulan’ Take Film Prizes – Winners List

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Promising Young Woman and Mulan took the marquee film prizes at the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony tonight. Check out the full winners list below.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom designer Ann Roth took the Period Film prize, Contemporary Film went to Promising Young Woman‘s Nancy Steiner, and Bina Daigeler scooped the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for Mulan.

Roth, whose 125-plus credits range from Midnight Cowboy to the upcoming Wicked, now could be considered the front-runner for the Oscar.

Since the CDGAs launched 22 years ago, the Academy Award for Best Costume Design has gone to a period film all but twice — with only Mad Max: Fury Road and Black Panther bucking the trend in 2016 and 2019, respectively. True to form, all five of this year’s Oscar nominees are set in days gone by, with CDGA winners Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) and Mulan (Disney) facing off for the statuette against Focus Features’ Emma, Disney’s Pinocchio and Netflix’s Mank.

Jojo Rabbit took last year’s CDG Award for period film but lost the Academy Award to Little Women.

On the TV side, Shay Cunliffe took the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for HBO’s Westworld, Debra Hansen of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek won for Contemporary, and Gabriele Binder scooped the Period Television prize for Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

The award for Variety, Reality-Competition or Live Television went to Paul Tazewell for Hamilton, and April Napier won Short Form Design for Damien Chazelle’s iPhone-shot short The Stunt Double.

The topic of pay equity for costume designers was broached a couple of times during the ceremony. Fighting back tears during her acceptance speech, Promising Young Woman‘s Steiner said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to the industry with a plea to pay costume designers what we are worth. So much of what you see onscreen is our work. It influences culture, fashion and results in additional profits for the studio. And it’s time for them to notice. Please, it’s time for pay equity now.”

Longtime Shondaland producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, et al.) received the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator Award, which goes to to individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers.

The awards show — which celebrate the best in film, TV and shortform costume design spanning eight categories — was livestreamed on Twitter for the first time. Lana Condor, star of the To All the Boys films, hosted the CDGAs, and presenters included Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried.

The CDG, IATSE Local 892, includes more than 1,200 costume designers and illustrators working in film, TV, commercials, music videos and new-media programs around the world.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards, followed by some tweets from the guild:

Excellence in Period Film

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Promising Young Woman

Nancy Steiner

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Mulan

Bina Daigeler

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film

April Napier

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Hamilton

Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Period Television

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”

Debra Hanson

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Westworld: “Parce Domine”

Shay Cunliffe