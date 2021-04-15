Deadline Sets Contenders Television Documentary + Unscripted Event For May 1; 18 Outlets, 37 Shows On One Day

A total of 37 shows from 18 outlets with take center stage at Deadline’s inaugural Contenders Television Documentary + Unscripted virtual event. The day-long livestreamed celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 1 as awards season turns its focus to the small screen.

This newest addition to the Deadline Contenders series is packed with some of the best and the most bedazzling in the unscripted and docu genres. To that end, Apple TV+, Apple Original Films, Amazon Studios, BET, CBS Studios, Fox, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV, MTV Documentary Film, MTV Entertainment Studios, National Geographic, Netflix, Starz, VH1 and YouTube Originals will all be participating.

Key creatives and on-air personalities will appear from the likes of Dear …, The Year the Earth Stopped, Boys State, What the Constitution Means to Me, Yearly Departed, the 2020 BET Awards, Smoke: Marijuana + Black America, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Hip Hop Uncovered, The Framing of Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) and Pride. Additionally, we’ll be talking to Taste the Nation’s Padma Lakshmi, as well as teams from 40 Years a Prisoner, Welcome to Chechnya, Expecting Amy, Legendary, Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, The Challenge: Double Agents, 76 Days, The Real World Homecoming: New York, City So Real, Queer Eye, Nailed It!, Indian Matchmaking, Lenox Hill, The Social Dilemma, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, RuPaul’s Drag Race, This is Paris and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.



Related Story Deadline Launches Contenders Film: The Nominees Streaming Site

See what I mean? We’re going large!

Register for Deadline Contenders Television Documentary + Unscripted now by going here. If you have any questions about the virtual gathering, email us at rsvp@deadline.com.

From Deadline, moderators include myself and my esteemed colleagues Peter White, Matt Carey, Diana Lodderhose, Matt Grobar, Dade Hayes, Amanda N’Duka and Dino-Ray Ramos.

Our partners include Eyepetizer, Michter’s, Crop Organic Vodka, Seatopia, and Optimist Botanicals.

So get real with us at Deadline Contenders Television Documentary + Unscripted on May 1 – see you there!