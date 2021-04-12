Deadline Launches Contenders Film: The Nominees Streaming Site

Deadline on Monday launched its streaming site for Contenders Film: The Nominees, featuring all the panels from Saturday’s virtual event the put the awards-season spotlight on 18 nominated films from 11 studios and streamers. A total of 45 stars and creatives plugged in from around the world to help guide the conversations.

Today’s launch of the video site follows those for the first three pre-nomination Contenders events this movie-awards season: Contenders Film and newcomers Contenders International and Contenders Documentary.

Contenders Film: The Nominees gave voters one last chance to catch up on nominated films they may have missed but definitely should see before casting their ballots. It is designed as a one-stop shop for this most unusual film-awards “year” that ends with the 93rd Oscars on April 25 — its latest date ever because of the pandemic, which forced an extension of the eligibility period all the way from January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

This year’s participating studios are Netflix, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Super LTD, Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, Magnolia Pictures/Participant, Gravitas Ventures, Well Go USA Entertainment, MTV Documentary Films, Hulu and Focus Features. They brought along a high-wattage list of panelists ranging from Aaron Sorkin and Sacha Baron Cohen to Amanda Seyfried, Mads Mikkelsen, Garrett Bradley, Maria Bakalova, Kemp Powers, Leslie Odom Jr, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Carey Mulligan and many more.

