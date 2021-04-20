Constantin To Make Lee Goldberg’s ‘The Walk’ About Studio Exec Trying To Navigate Post-Apocalypse California

Resident Evil firm Constantin Film has acquired rights to Lee Goldberg’s scriptThe Walk, which he adapted from his thriller novel of the same name.

In The Walk, after an apocalyptic earthquake, a studio exec is making his way by foot from downtown LA to the San Fernando Valley to find his family and has to reluctantly team up with an unusual traveler going the same direction. Nothing is at is seems and the walk proves to be full of unexpected traps and challenges.

Goldberg’s website describes the novel as part adventure, part horror, part comedy. It was originally published by Five Star in the early 2000s but more recently found success on Amazon Kindle.

Goldberg’s novels include Lost Hills, True Fiction, and five Fox & O’Hare books. His TV credits include show-running the CBS series Diagnosis Murder and Martial Law, writing multiple episodes of the USA Network series Monk, and co-creating Mystery 101, Hallmark’s series of TV movies.

Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing The Walk with Monella Kaplan of eMotion Entertainment. Constantin’s Alex Westmore and Colin Scully are the creative executives handling the project. Nick Hanks, Constantin’s Senior EVP of Business & Legal Affairs and Operations negotiated the deal on Constantin’s behalf.

Robert Kulzer said: “Lee’s adaptation of his own novel is a brilliant exploration of the human condition by using the ‘Big One’ as a backdrop to create unforgettable moments of hair-raising tragicomedy.”

Goldberg is repped by Mitchel Stein and The Stein Agency for TV and Film rights and by Amy Tannenbaum of the Jane Rotrosen Agency for Publishing rights