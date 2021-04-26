Lakeshore Vet Richard S. Wright Joins Constantin Film As SVP Physical Production

Constantin Film has tapped 30 year industry vet Richard S. Wright as SVP of Physical Production, a post in which he’ll oversee all production aspects of the studios film and TV projects.

Wright will be based in Los Angeles and report to CFD’s CoPresidents Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

Said Moszkowicz in a statement, “We are so pleased to have Richard join us in Los Angeles for our English language productions. Over his long career, he has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. I am thrilled that he will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of film and television productions.”

Wright added, “I am very excited to be joining the Constantin team. Their financial strength, global presence and diversified slate position them well to navigate the challenges

of today’s film and television ecosystems.”

Wright served for two decades as Head of Production at Lakeshore Entertainment. His feature credits include the Underworld and Crank franchises, Peppermint,The Dead Girl, Arlington Road, multi-Clint Eastwood Oscar winning feature Million Dollar Baby, The Gift, The Next Big Thing starring Rupert Everett and Madonna and the Garry Marshall-Richard-Gere-Julia Roberts reteam Runaway Bride.

Wright has degrees from Brown University and the University of Grenoble, France.

Next up for Constantin is the franchise reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City starring Kaya Scodelario, being released by Sony/Screen Gems on Nov. 24.