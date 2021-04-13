Conan O’Brien Launches Fan Call-In Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Conan O’Brien is continuing to grow his podcast empire.

The Conan host, who is segueing from his late-night TBS show to a weekly variety show on HBO Max, is launching Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan.

The series, which launches on April 15, is a companion podcast to his Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, which is his weekly show where he hangs out with celebrity guests such as Bob Odenkirk, Kate Hudson and Dave Grohl.

Releasing every Thursday, Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan will feature Conan and his co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley taking questions directly from fans live via zoom each week. No topic is off limits, as Conan dives deep with listeners from across the country, and the world.

Separately, the company has dated its daily with Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove. May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom From JB Smoove launches April 26 and sees the comedian and his co-host Miles Grose offer up affirmations, elaborations and hallucinations each day as they read a new quote from an inspirational calendar to try and squeeze even more wisdom and motivation out of it.

The Team Coco Podcast Network, which has amassed over 250M downloads to date, produces 10 unscripted podcasts: Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, The Three Questions with Andy Richter, Literally! With Rob Lowe, Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast, The Best of Stand-up from Conan, Dads: The Podcast with Rory Scovel, Scam Goddess, Good Game Nice Try, Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer and May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom from JB Smoove. It has produced two scripted podcasts with Luminary: Frontier Tween and SMARTR and has A Total Switch Show in co-production with Audible that will debut in May.

“We are so proud of how much the Team Coco Podcast Network has grown over this challenging year and have been heartened by the countless messages we’ve received from fans letting us know that our silliness has helped provide a tiny bit of light during what has been a rather dark period for so many. We hope that adding the Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan companion show and launching our first ever daily show with JB Smoove will provide a few additional moments of much-needed respite and joy” said Team Coco COO, Adam Sachs.