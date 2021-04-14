Common Joins Season 2 Of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Series ‘Never Have I Ever’ As Recurring

Oscar winner Common has joined the Season 2 cast of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever in a recurring role. Season 2 is slated to premiere in July on Netflix.

Common made a mention of the YA show at the recent SAG Awards, saying it was one of his favorites to watch during the pandemic lockdowns. “I loved it,” he said, to which Kaling replied “That’s amazing!

“Oscar winner Common is into our show. I wonder if he likes the producers of our show,” she said fanning herself. “I can leave now, can take my mic off.” We hear Common had reached out earlier to producers and the role was written specifically for him.

Common plays Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini.

The coming-of-age comedy revolves around the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

In Season 2, Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.



Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.