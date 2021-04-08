‘Coming 2 America’ Repeats Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart As Meghan And Harry Interview Polishes ‘The Crown’

Amazon Prime Video had a repeat win on a subdued week in U.S. streaming, with Coming 2 America collected 770 million total minutes of streaming from March 8 to 14.

The numbers came from Nielsen, which tracks weekly streaming via TV sets in the U.S. for titles on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Hulu. Mobile viewing is not counted.

The Crown, whose fourth season was a major draw for Netflix at the end of 2020 and early in 2021, returned to the chart with 449 million minutes over its 40 episodes. That was good enough for a tie for sixth place for the week. The bump for the reality-based drama about Britain’s royal family came from a buildup of anticipation for the March 14 CBS airing of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Elsewhere, activity was muted, though Nielsen’s movie-specific chart saw Netflix’s Yes Day top Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon to finish second behind Coming 2 America. Yes Day is a live-action family film starring Jennifer Garner, who also produced it.

Yes Day got 402 million minutes of viewing, compared with 390 million for Raya, but the comparison is inexact. Disney+ offered its subscribers the chance to pay $30 for Raya, while Yes Day is included at no extra charge with the regular subscription price, per the usual Netflix practice.

Coming 2 America, which revisits the Eddie Murphy comedy, was among several high-profile films re-routed to streaming due to Covid-19. Paramount elected to sell it to Amazon as it coped with a prolonged spell of theater closures.

Below is the full chart, with number of episodes (or film designation) and total streaming minutes. Apart from Coming 2 America, all titles are on Netflix.

Coming 2 America – film, 770M minutes

Ginny & Georgia – 10 episodes, 722M min.

Criminal Minds – 307 eps., 699M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 366 eps., 628M min.

Cocomelon – 6 eps., 458M min.

The Crown – 40 eps., 449M min.

Good Girls – 34 eps., 449M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 441M min.

Schitt’s Creek – 80 eps., 438M min.

Heartland – 158 eps., 416M min.