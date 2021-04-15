‘Come Dance With Me’: Philip Lawrence To Host CBS Reality Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is continuing to set the stage for its upcoming dance competition series Come Dance With Me.

The network has set Philip Lawrence, best known for his songwriting partnership with Bruno Mars, as host of the show.

Lawrence, who recently starred in Netflix’s Christmas film Jingle Jangle, which he co-wrote and co-produced the music, has been a co-writer and co-prodcuer with the Grenade star for a number of years. He has won eight Grammys including Album of the Year for Mars’ 24K Magic and performed with Mars at the Superbowl halftime show.

He also runs CMNTY Culture, a music and entertainment company which includes a record label that operates out of Lawrence’s recording studio, The Record Plant.

It comes after Deadline revealed that World of Dance host Jenna Dewan was set as one of the judges for the series.

The series, which is exec produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, will film in Australia in late May.

Come Dance With Me will feature talented young dancers from across the country, who will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.

The family show will be produced by CBS Studios and 3 Ball Productions. LL Cool J, who sang “You Can’t Dance” on his debut album Radio, and O’Donnell will exec produce alongside 3 Ball’s Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock.