Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Earned $32.7 Million In 2020; NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Pay Was $16.5 Million

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ total pay package came in at $32.7 million last year, down from $36.4 in 2019.

Roberts earned a base salary of $3.4 million; stock and option grants both valued at $10.6 million; and $7.7 million in non-equity incentive compensation — like a cash bonus.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s total pay was $16.5 million, according to a proxy statement Friday. The reports filed with the SEC list the salaries of a company’s top five highest paid executives. Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh and CEO of Comcast Cable both earned more at, respectively, $25 million and $20 million.

Shell had a base pay of $2.6 million, stock and option grants valued at $3.7 million apiece and non-equity incentive pay of $5.8 million. He became CEO of NBCUniversal, succeeding Steve Burke, in January of 2002.

The compensation committee of Comcast’s board, which sets executive pay, praised its named executive officers for strong performance .

