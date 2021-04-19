ColorCreative Management Expands Team, Re-ups Ashley Calloway, Adds Jordan Moncada As New Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Issa Rae and Deniese Davis’ ColorCreative Management is expanding its team, re-upping manager Ashley Calloway and adding former Rise Management’s Jordan Moncada as a talent and literary manager to the growing entertainment firm. The re-up and staff addition were announced Monday by Talitha Watkins, President & Head of ColorCreative.

Prior to joining ColorCreative Management, Calloway was an Account Manager at Studio71 where she executed high value brand campaigns for digital and traditional talent; brands included Disney, Amazon, Fox and more. Calloway also spent 3 ½ years working at Creative Artists Agency for high level agents in TV Unscripted, TV Scripted Packaging and Talent.

As a talent and literary manager at ColorCreative, Moncada is focused on representing multi-hyphenates that tell authentic stories and are passionate about making a larger impact on the world outside of the entertainment industry. She comes to ColorCreative after five years at Rise Management, where she was promoted to manager in 2019. Before her stint at Rise, Moncada worked at Universal Pictures, assisting then-President Jimmy Horowitz. Prior to that, she worked in digital production at Maker Studios.

Talitha Watkins ColorCreative Management

The expansion is the latest since Watkins took over as President of the company in October 2020, beginning with staff, and bringing in an eclectic group of strong women of color to help expand their roster. Under Watkins’ leadership, a string of multi-hyphenate creators have been brought in to support the vision of ColorCreative and the changes it is looking to bring to Hollywood by way of creative content. Their roster ranges from established producers, creators and showrunners to the next generation voices.

ColorCreative clients include Affion Crockett (Peacock TV’s Mirror II Society); Executive Chef/Entrepreneur, Alisa Reynolds (My2CentsLA); entrepreneur, Angelica Nwandu, founder and owner of the TheShadeRoom and writer of the upcoming Hoorae feature film, Juju; writer Anne Sundell who has a blind script deal at Sony Pictures Television; Camille Corbett, writer (Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me); Chelsea Devantez, head writer for Jon Stewart’s new current affairs series on Apple TV+; 2020 Apple Music Award winning director, Child (“Fight For You” by HER); DJ and entrepreneur Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, creator of the uber popular, Club Quarantine on Instagram Livestream; actress DeWanda Wise (Netflix’s She’s Got To Have It/Universal Pictures Jurassic World), director, Lawrence Lamont (IDFWU Big Sean); producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert (Netflix’s Jingle Jangle), writer Nick Bouier writer/actor/director/producer/comedian, Robert Townsend; author Shayla Lawson (This is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope (Harper Collins); director Storm Saulter (Sprinter), showrunner Syreeta Singleton of the upcoming HBO Max series, Rap Sh*t; writer Terry Dawson, creator of web series A Whole New Irving; Playwright and screenwriter, Tori Sampson (Amazon Prime’s Hunters), director/writer/rapper/performer/producer, TT The Artist, producer and director of Netflix documentary, Dark City Beneath The Beat; actor/comedian/host/producer/Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal); Winter Dunn producer of the motion picture Jezebel (Netflix).

“We are excited to be growing the ColorCreative team,” said Watkins. “Together with Ashley and Jordan we look forward to building with a distinguished roster of multi-talented creators.”