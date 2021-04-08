Cole Sprouse Signs Producing Deal With Lionsgate For Future Project After ‘Five Feet Apart’ Success

EXCLUSIVE: After recently committing to Under Cover, Lionsgate has entered into a producing deal with actor-producer Cole Sprouse to develop a new unidentified project for the studio.

“I’m a huge fan of Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, and the entire team at Lionsgate,” said Sprouse. “They’ve taken a front seat in the cultivation of my career, and I’m grateful for that confidence and belief. Lionsgate has been incredibly receptive to what I want to accomplish as a young filmmaker, and I’m comforted to be teaming up with a group of like-minded creatives as we navigate those waters.”

The deal builds on the box office success of Sprouse’ 2019 hit Five Feet Apart, which was produced by CBS Films and distributed by Lionsgate. With a modest $7 million budget, the film went on to gross $91.5 million worldwide. Sprouse and Lionsgate are set to reteam on the upcoming production of Under Cover, in which Sprouse will star for the studio opposite Zachary Levi.

The deal is the second recent producing gig for Sprouse, who recently produced and starred in the thriller podcast Borrasca for QCode. He currently stars on The CW’s Riverdale.

“We are big fans of Cole as an actor and artist, and see untapped value as a producer. We’re honored he wants to work together to find material we can build from the ground up for him to star and produce,” said Westerman.

Sprouse was represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and DLA Piper. Robert Melnik made the deal for Lionsgate.