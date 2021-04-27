Cole Sprouse To Star In New Line’s ‘Moonshot’ For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse will star alongside Lana Condor in New Line’s Max Original feature Moonshot. Chris Winterbauer is attached to direct from a screenplay by Max Taxe. Sprouse’s Riverdale exec producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce through Berlanti/Schechter Films along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.

The romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schechter Films will executive produce alongside Dana Fox. Moonshot is the second feature collaboration between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, where they have a four-picture pact, following their Unpregnant released last year. WarnerMedia is also home to Berlanti’s Warner Bros Television deal.

Sprouse currently stars on the CW show Riverdale. He recently starred in the hit film Five Feet Apart, a profitable feature made for $7 million that brought in more than $91 million worldwide. Sprouse recently announced a production deal with Lionsgate, his second producing project alongside the thriller podcast Borrasca for QCode this past spring. Sprouse is next set to star with Zachary Levi on the feature Under Cover, also for Lionsgate.

Winterbauer’s debut film Wyrm, based on his short of the same name, premiered to rave reviews at Fantastic Fest in Austin and most recently screened at this year’s Seattle International Film Festival.

Berlanti/Schechter Films is a production company founded by Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated writer, director and producer Berlanti and his producing partner, Golden Globe nominee Schechter. The company is in production on My Policeman directed by Michael Grandage, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin and based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. It is also in post-production on Shawn Levy’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, which is set to release in August 2021, and in pre-production on Jennifer Kent’s Alice & Freda Forever.

Sprouse is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and DLA Piper.